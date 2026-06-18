Ludhiana: Patients left in the lurch as health facility lacks specialist doctors

Inaugurated in December 2024 to strengthen secondary healthcare services and reduce the burden on major government hospitals, the Urban Community Health Centre (UCHC) at the civil surgeon’s office complex continues to struggle with a shortage of specialist doctors. A 10-bed ward facility attends to 80-100 patients daily, still lacks a medicine specialist and paediatrician. (HT Photo)

Nearly 18 months later, equipped with a 10-bed ward, the facility attends to 80-100 patients daily but still lacks a medicine specialist and paediatrician, compelling many patients to be referred to the Civil hospital for specialised treatment.

The UCHC was envisioned as a secondary healthcare facility that would reduce the burden on major government hospitals by providing specialist consultations, diagnostic services and short-term admission facilities closer to urban residents. However, staff shortages continue to limit its effectiveness.

According to officials, the centre handles patients suffering from common ailments, stomach-related disorders, de-addiction cases and other routine health issues. While medical officers are managing day-to-day services, several specialist posts remain vacant.

“There are patients who require immediate assessment by a medicine specialist, especially elderly persons and those suffering from chronic diseases. We do not have a medicine specialist posted here at present. Similarly, there is no paediatrician available for children. In such cases, patients often have to be referred to Civil hospital or other higher centres,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

Officials said the lack of specialists affects both patient confidence and the centre’s ability to fully utilise its infrastructure.The shortage persists despite the UCHC offering free diagnostic services.

“All the tests available at the facility are conducted free of cost. However, many people still do not take advantage of these services. If specialist services are strengthened and public awareness improves, the centre can serve many more patients,” another official said.

The medical officer at the concerned facility, Dr Neelam Gill acknowledged the staffing challenges but said available staff members were ensuring that patient services continue uninterrupted.

“There is a shortage of specialist staff, but whatever manpower is currently available, we are managing services with it. Our teams are trying their best to ensure that patients do not face inconvenience and receive treatment within the available resources,” she said.

Ramesh Kumar, a patient visiting the UCHC for treatment of a chronic medical condition, said he often had to visit another government hospital for specialist consultations.

“Basic treatment is available here, and the staff is cooperative, but whenever specialised medical advice is needed, we are referred to Civil hospital. A medicine specialist should be available here,” he said.

Sunita Devi, who had brought her grandson for treatment, said the absence of a paediatrician discouraged many parents from using the facility.

“Parents feel more comfortable when a children’s specialist is available. Many families end up going directly to Civil hospital because there is no paediatrician here,” she said.

Another patient, Baldev Singh, said the centre had good infrastructure but lacked adequate manpower.

“The building is good, tests are free, and the location is convenient. But specialist doctors are needed. If all services are available here, many more people will come,” he said.

UCHC has repeatedly faced criticism over staff shortages, officials say filling vacant specialist posts could improve healthcare access for residents while reducing patient load at the Civil hospital and other tertiary-care institutions.