 Ludhiana: PAU all set for selling short-duration rice seed - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: PAU all set for selling short-duration rice seed

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 04, 2024 10:52 PM IST

PAU godowns in Punjab packed with quality paddy seeds to discourage water-guzzling PUSA 44 variety. Farmers urged to use PAU's short-duration, less water consuming PR varieties.

PAU godowns across Punjab packed with quality paddy seeds to keep farmers from using water-guzzling PUSA 44 variety

The 35 PAU seed sale centres will be open across the state from 9 am to 5 pm on all seven days. (HT Photo)
The 35 PAU seed sale centres will be open across the state from 9 am to 5 pm on all seven days. (HT Photo)

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is all set to supply reliable, improved, certified and quality paddy variety seeds to the farmers during the kharif season, in order to curb the use of long-duration rice varieties.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The 35 sale centres for seeds will be open in different districts across the state for whole week from 9 am to 5 pm, said Seeds associate director Rajinder Singh.

Last year, 70% of Punjab’s paddy area was under “PR” varieties. “We are making perpetual efforts to increase the area under the short-duration paddy varieties by urging the farmers to not sow PUSA-44 which has been banned by the state government,” the associate director added.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said, “The unwarranted use of water for the cultivation of PUSA-44 has led to drastic fall in groundwater table of Punjab.” The doom’sday is not far, if the farmers continue to use the long-duration water guzzling paddy variety. This will intensify and worsen the situation. The farming community should be sensible and responsible in the adoption of paddy varieties, the V-C added.

The V-C appealed to the farmers adopt and use the PAU developed high-yielding, less water consuming, early maturing PR varieties which have yielded exceptional results at the fields.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: PAU all set for selling short-duration rice seed
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On