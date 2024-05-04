Ludhiana: PAU all set for selling short-duration rice seed

PAU godowns across Punjab packed with quality paddy seeds to keep farmers from using water-guzzling PUSA 44 variety The 35 PAU seed sale centres will be open across the state from 9 am to 5 pm on all seven days. (HT Photo)

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is all set to supply reliable, improved, certified and quality paddy variety seeds to the farmers during the kharif season, in order to curb the use of long-duration rice varieties.

The 35 sale centres for seeds will be open in different districts across the state for whole week from 9 am to 5 pm, said Seeds associate director Rajinder Singh.

Last year, 70% of Punjab’s paddy area was under “PR” varieties. “We are making perpetual efforts to increase the area under the short-duration paddy varieties by urging the farmers to not sow PUSA-44 which has been banned by the state government,” the associate director added.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said, “The unwarranted use of water for the cultivation of PUSA-44 has led to drastic fall in groundwater table of Punjab.” The doom’sday is not far, if the farmers continue to use the long-duration water guzzling paddy variety. This will intensify and worsen the situation. The farming community should be sensible and responsible in the adoption of paddy varieties, the V-C added.

The V-C appealed to the farmers adopt and use the PAU developed high-yielding, less water consuming, early maturing PR varieties which have yielded exceptional results at the fields.