Ludhiana | PAU bags two new projects in bee-keeping
The National Bee Board (NBB), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India (GOI), has sanctioned two new projects in apiculture for the department of entomology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) scheme.
Head of the department Dr DK Sharma and in-charge of the apiculture unit Dr Pardeep Kumar Chhuneja stated that the new projects include facilitating honey bee health through diagnosing and managing various diseases of Italian honey bees’ and ‘development of quality queen bees of Apis mellifera.’
Dr Sharma disclosed that earlier too, PAU was sanctioned two projects in succession by NBB, the previous being on Queen bee rearing and supplies, followed by a mega project of Integrated beekeeping development centre in 2016-17, which had bee-disease diagnosis and bee-breeding as the components. Dr Amit Choudhary and Dr Bharathi Mohindru are the principal investigators of the projects. They stated that the projects will help in building necessary infrastructure and developing technologies in areas of bee-pathology and bee-breeding.
Haryana CM condemns Punjab’s resolution on Chandigarh, seeks apology from Mann, Kejriwal
Condemning a resolution moved in the assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday demanded an apology from Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The Haryana chief minister said that the Rajiv-Longowal Accord was signed 35-36 years ago and as per the accord Chandigarh is the capital of both Haryana and Punjab.
ASI who shot himself dead ‘killed’ son over argument
A father-son duo goes to purchase a car, an argument ensues, and the father allegedly shoots his son dead on March 28. Remorseful and depressed, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police, shot Jasbir's too with his service revolver at his home in Chhina Karam Singh village falling under the Ajnala sub-division on Wednesday. Jasbir was posted at the Amritsar airport police station.
CAG report: ‘Haryana procurement agency favoured millers’
The Comptroller and Auditor General has blamed the Haryana Agro-Industries Corporation for not conducting regular physical verification of paddy stocks, a violation of state government guidelines, resulting in misappropriation of paddy by the miller. The auditors in their report said the HAIC favoured the miller by not encashing cheques and delaying legal actions to recover its dues which resulted in loss of ₹6.64 crore.
Ludhiana| IMA strike garners mixed response
The strike called by the Indian Medical Association on Saturday after Rajasthan-based doctor Archana Gautam died by suicide, garnered a lukewarm response in the city with outpatient departments (OPDs) in major hospitals remaining operational. Despite the strike, OPDs remained open at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana; Christian Medical College and Hospital,Ludhiana ; Satguru Partap Singh Hospital; and Fortis Hospital among other hospitals. However, several hospitals and nursing homes kept their OPDs shut.
6,472 commercial, 2,026 industrial units illegally set up in residential areas of Ludhiana: Report
The civic body has found that of the 57,862 illegal constructions, recently highlighted in a report, as many as 6,472 commercial and 2,026 industrial buildings were set up in residential areas of the city from 2016-17 to 2020-21. Residents have been complaining against illegal commercial activities since long. A resident of Model Town extension, Gurpreet Singh said,” Commercial activities should not be allowed in residential areas as it results in traffic congestion.
