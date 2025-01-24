Ludhiana: PAU inks pact with private firm for soilless farming technology

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has signed an agreement with Noida-based Kain Agrotech Innovation LLP for the commercialisation of its patented “Hybrid Hydroponics Technology with Improved Water and Nutrient Perforation and Recirculation System.” Punjab Agricultural University (HT File)

The pact was formalised by PAU’s additional director research (agriculture), GS Mangat, and Shivank Raj Bhati from Kain Agrotech, representing their respective organisations.

Developed by VP Sethi, head of the department of mechanical engineering at PAU, the technology is hailed as the first indigenous solution for soilless farming.

Sethi explained that the innovation combines two distinct hydroponic systems to enhance nutrient availability and oxygen supply.

A key feature of the system is a perforated plate at the root base, which accelerates plant growth by optimising nutrient absorption and improving oxygenation.

The technology’s compact root system allows closer plant spacing, maximising land utilisation and boosting yield potential.

Sethi highlighted its efficiency in conserving water and nutrients, reducing wastage due to leaching, runoff, and evaporation—critical aspects given the challenges of declining water tables and increasing soil toxicity.

The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Mahesh Kumar, additional director of research (agricultural engineering); Khushdeep Dharni, associate director of PAU’s technology marketing and IPR cell; and Vijit Bhatara.

Dharni reaffirmed PAU’s commitment to transferring cutting-edge agricultural technologies to industry, benefiting all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Bhati expressed Kain Agrotech’s enthusiasm in leveraging this technology to explore new opportunities in floriculture, expanding its potential applications in the market.