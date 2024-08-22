Ludhiana: PAU mulls developing model standard farm

The Punjab Agricultural University here is mulling establishing a model standard farm to make farming into a much more efficient venture. The varsity is in talks with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) regarding the concept. The Punjab Agricultural University here is mulling establishing a model standard farm to make farming into a much more efficient venture. (HT File)

All the inputs, like the water pump, fertilisers, pesticides, tools and equipment will be according to a set standard so as to ensure that they increase productivity while using less resources and decreasing the environmental impact.

Vice-chancellor (VC) Satbir Singh Gosal, said that he discussed the idea with the BIS representatives, and they readily expressed interest in it.

“If all the inputs like the fertilisers, water pumps, equipment and the agrochemicals adhere to a particular standard, then the farm can run more efficiently. For example, the pump must adhere to some manufacturing standards to ensure that it has more power and uses less electricity so that we can save electricity,” he said.

Explaining the concept further, he said, “Similarly if we have better pest sprays, then we won’t need to use them in large quantities, which get left on the plants and are washed into the soil, polluting the ground water.”

Varsity is planning to make model farms, one with traditional inputs and other with standard inputs. Then over a few years, they’ll study both the models and draw a comparative analysis of both.

With all standard inputs, the farmer will be in position to estimate more accurately what his yield would be, the VC added.

A BIS team is on a two-two visit to the Varsity to discuss this concept and plan.

Associate Director (Institution Relations), said, “The BIS team is here, and we are discussing the idea. The concept is roughly clear. Now we just must do the fine tuning to replicate in on ground.”