Ludhiana: PAU officials explore on global partnership, new tech during US visit

Top officials from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) recently returned from what they called a “highly productive tour of academic and research institutions in the United States.” PAU officials, who visited the US, included vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, director of research Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, dean of post graduate studies Dr Manav Indra Singh Gill, College of Agricultural Engineering & Technology dean Dr Manjeet Singh Makkar and associate director (Institution Relations) Dr Vishal Bector. (HT Photo)

The visit focused on forging partnerships, exploring advanced agricultural technologies and addressing the challenges faced by Punjab’s agricultural sector.

The trip commenced with a meeting at Ohio State University (OSU), Columbus, where Gosal and his team met Dr Rattan Lal, World Food Prize Laureate and PAU alumnus. Dr Lal discussed the vital role of soil health and introduced the concept of “living soil,” which emphasises the biological diversity essential for sustainable agricultural productivity. Vice provost for global strategies and international affairs Dr Kaya Sahin highlighted the potential for trilateral partnerships between the US, India, and other nations to enhance faculty and scholar exchange programmes. The PAU team had an online interaction with the faculty of OSU’s Wooster Campus, and observed cutting-edge agricultural technologies at the Trimble Technology Lab, including automated farm operations and an industry-backed internship programme.

At Kansas State University (KSU), Manhattan, the team witnessed the integration of artificial intelligence, sensors, and robotics in agricultural operations. While interacting with the KSU faculty Dr Ajay Sharda and Dr Raj Khosla, the PAU team explored how these technologies support data-driven decision-making for farmers, particularly in Kansas, a state known for its wheat production – paralleling Punjab’s role as a major wheat producer in India.

Dr Sajid Alvi at the Bio-processing & Industrial Value-Added Products Innovation Centre at KSU demonstrated the technologies developed for value addition in the food chain. KSU officials stressed the importance of international partnerships, including dual degree programmes, to foster global knowledge exchange. Dr Gosal also held an interactive session with PAU alumni at KSU pursuing master’s and PhD degree programmes in various disciplines.

The PAU delegation’s visit to California State University, Fresno, provided insights into advanced horticultural and agronomic practices. The team visited almond and raisin fields and processing units to witness innovative crop production methods, such as mechanisation, drip irrigation, water conservation technologies and food processing technologies. They also interacted with the KSU leadership, including Dr Xuanning Fu, provost and vice-president for academic affairs; dean, Scott Moore, and faculty, Dr Gurreetpal Brar, Dr Ranjit Riar. A community dinner with local Punjabi farmers and industry experts, including raisin producer S Charanjit Singh Batth; and community worker S Garry Chahil underscored the potential for resource pooling, further strengthening ties with the PAU community abroad to benefit Punjab’s agriculture. World Food Prize laureate Dr Gurdev Singh Khush also supported the PAU team in the deliberations held between PAU and CSU, Fresno.

In Washington DC, the PAU team held discussions with key coordinators including Gayatri Acharya, practice manager, agriculture and food practice group, South Asia Sustainable Development, the World Bank; Dr Manjit Misra, director, USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA); Dr Krystal Krejcik, acting senior advisor for Asia-Pacific and Europe Programme, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA); and Dr Sukwinder Singh, Research Leader, USDA-ARS-Subtropical Horticulture Research Station, Miami. These meetings explored collaborative opportunities in climate-resilient agriculture, soil and water management, artificial intelligence in agriculture, and data analytics. The EPA also emphasized strategies for addressing soil lead contamination.

A special interaction meeting organized by Dr Ajay Kumar, Minister (Commerce) Embassy of India, Washington DC, facilitated further dialogue with representatives from various sectors, reinforcing the importance of education, science, technology, and knowledge sharing.

The visit marks a significant step forward for PAU, opening new doors for international collaboration, cutting-edge research, and technological innovation. These partnerships are expected to greatly benefit PAU’s academic and research endeavours, ultimately enhancing agricultural sustainability in Punjab and contributing to the state’s economic growth.