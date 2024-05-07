 Ludhiana: PAU registers biocontrol agent for foot rot in basmati - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: PAU registers biocontrol agent for foot rot in basmati

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 07, 2024 10:34 PM IST

The registration aimed to manage the foot rot or bakane disease in basmati rice, which has been a persistent problem in the region, causing considerable losses to farmers

The rice farmers of the region may get a sigh of relief as the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have registered the biocontrol agent Trichoderma asperellum 2% WP with the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC), to combat the foot rot or bakane disease in basmati rice.

The biocontrol agent, Trichoderma asperellum, offers an eco-friendly alternative to chemical pesticides, which often leave harmful residues. (HT Photo)
The biocontrol agent, Trichoderma asperellum, offers an eco-friendly alternative to chemical pesticides, which often leave harmful residues. (HT Photo)

According to the varsity release, the registration aimed to manage the foot rot or bakane disease in basmati rice, which has been a persistent problem in the region, causing considerable losses to farmers and affecting the state’s export prospects.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The biocontrol agent, Trichoderma asperellum, offers an eco-friendly alternative to chemical pesticides, which often leave harmful residues, the release added.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal congratulated the scientists. “This is a step forward for sustainable agriculture in Punjab. I commend former head of plant pathology Narinder Singh and principal plant pathologist Daljeet Singh Buttar for their efforts in developing and registering the biocontrol agent as a solution for the bakane disease, the V-C added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: PAU registers biocontrol agent for foot rot in basmati

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On