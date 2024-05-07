Ludhiana: PAU registers biocontrol agent for foot rot in basmati

The rice farmers of the region may get a sigh of relief as the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have registered the biocontrol agent Trichoderma asperellum 2% WP with the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC), to combat the foot rot or bakane disease in basmati rice. The biocontrol agent, Trichoderma asperellum, offers an eco-friendly alternative to chemical pesticides, which often leave harmful residues. (HT Photo)

According to the varsity release, the registration aimed to manage the foot rot or bakane disease in basmati rice, which has been a persistent problem in the region, causing considerable losses to farmers and affecting the state’s export prospects.

The biocontrol agent, Trichoderma asperellum, offers an eco-friendly alternative to chemical pesticides, which often leave harmful residues, the release added.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal congratulated the scientists. “This is a step forward for sustainable agriculture in Punjab. I commend former head of plant pathology Narinder Singh and principal plant pathologist Daljeet Singh Buttar for their efforts in developing and registering the biocontrol agent as a solution for the bakane disease, the V-C added.