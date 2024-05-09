Ludhiana: PAU sets up resource centre at Boparai Kalan

In order to make farming tools for women at Boparai Kalan village, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) department of resource management and consumer science established a Technology Resource Centre. The top spots were bagged by Aninya Thakur, Mohammad Savik and Gagandeep Kaur of BSc horticulture at PAU. (HT Photo)

Scientist Shivani Rana played an important role in the establishment of the centre at cooperative society of the village with the official consent of sarpanch Piara Singh. The main objective of the centre is to make availability and distribution of drudgery-reducing tools among the women farmers.

Rana explained how the drudgery-reducing tools like multipurpose revolving Phiri, tabular maize sheller and improved sickle can increase productivity and efficiency while maintaining the well-being of the operators by reducing drudgery through correct posture during working.

The scientist also stressed upon the role of these tools to create awareness about increased work efficiency of farming and household activities. Later, she also distributed these tools among the women. She also highlighted the role of millets in well-being and health of individuals, while continuing the training on millet-based recipes.

Over 42 rural women were given hands-on-training by the expert Aditi Sewak in the making of recipes such as foxtail millet kheer, sprouts salad, roasted millet grain mix and mint lemonade.

PAU holds state-level floristry contest

PAU Skill Development Centre in association with Punjab Skill Development Mission under deputy commssioner Sakshi Sawhney conducted a state-level floristry skill competition. The top spots were bagged by Aninya Thakur, Mohammad Savik and Gagandeep Kaur of BSc horticulture. The chief guest was extension education director MS Bhullar. A total of 12 candidates were selected from across the state who participated in the competition.

Another competition was held at National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), Gill Road, and saw participation from applicants representing various districts. The contest encompassed disciplines such as floristry, computer numerical control milling and welding.

V-C releases book of ghazals-‘Itfaq’

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal released a book of selected ghazals titled “Itfaq” by a poet, Gurbhajan Singh Gill, at PAU. The book contains selected 106 ghazals out of the 900 written by Gill and edited by Guru Nanak Dev University academician Satinderjit Singh Sunny and Jagmeet Singh of BBK DAV College, Amritsar.

Gosal praised the literary heritage of PAU and said not only science but literature also had developed in the corridors of the varsity.

Gill served for 30 years at PAU and contributed significantly for promoting the literary identity of the varsity, the V-C added.