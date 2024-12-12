Ludhiana: PAU startup clinches best innovative idea award

Punjab Agricultural University’s Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI) has won the “best innovative idea award” at the ICAR-DMAPR Awards 2024. The award was presented during the 33rd foundation day of the ICAR-Directorate of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Research (DMAPR) in Anand, Gujarat. Ilika for its innovative solutions in the MAPTHON-2 competition, aimed at improving the medicinal and aromatic plant business. Director of extension education MS Bhullar said, “Winning this award underscores the potential of PABI’s incubated startups to address key challenges in agriculture and allied sectors. It demonstrates our commitment to nurturing impactful innovations.” (HT File)

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal congratulated the team and said, “This achievement is a proud moment for PAU and PABI. Ilika Pvt Ltd has set an example of how startups, with the right support and innovative ideas, can create a significant impact in the agricultural domain.”

PABI co-principal investigator Poonam Sachdev highlighted the role of innovation in agribusiness and said this award reinforced PAU’s vision of empowering startups to lead the way in sustainable agriculture.

PABI principal investigator TS Riar expressed his enthusiasm, and said, “We are proud to see our startups achieving national recognition and contributing to India’s agricultural transformation.”

“As the startup continues to innovate and excel, it serves as an inspiration for other entrepreneurs striving to make a difference in agriculture and allied fields,” added Erkaranvir Gill, business manager, PABI.