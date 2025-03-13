Menu Explore
Ludhiana: PAU student wins best PhD thesis award

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 13, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Rakshit Bhagat’s award-winning research provided insights into nutrient recycling, greenhouse gas emissions, system productivity and sustainability within Integrated Farming Systems (IFS), contributing to more sustainable and efficient farming practices

Rakshit Bhagat, a PhD scholar in Agronomy from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded the best PhD thesis award (2024) at the first International Farming Systems Conference (IFSC-2025). The conference was organised by the Farming System Research Development Association (FSRDA) at ICAR-Indian Institute of Farming Systems Research (ICAR-IIFSR). Bhagat’s award-winning research, titled ‘Nutrient recycling and system productivity of integrated farming system,’ provided insights into nutrient recycling, greenhouse gas emissions, system productivity and sustainability within Integrated Farming Systems (IFS), contributing to more sustainable and efficient farming practices.

Rakshit Bhagat’s award-winning research, titled ‘Nutrient recycling and system productivity of integrated farming system.’ (HT File)
Rakshit Bhagat’s award-winning research, titled ‘Nutrient recycling and system productivity of integrated farming system.’ (HT File)

