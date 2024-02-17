Ludhiana: PAU students conferred with best poster presentation awards at international conference

Two PhD scholars of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has been conferred with the “best poster presentation awards” during the international conference on “Climate change and agroecosystems: Threats, opportunities and solutions” (INAGMET-2024), organised by the Association of Agrometeorologists (AAM) at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, from February 8-10. PhD scholars Sony Bora and Mangshatabam Annie were conferred with the award during an international conference at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. (HT Photo)

Sony Bora was awarded for the paper entitled “Sensitivity analysis of bio-physical parameters towards weather variables using a crop simulation model,” authored in association with PK Kingra and Raj Kumar Pal. She is working under the supervision of PK Kingra, professor and head, department of climate change and agricultural meteorology.

Mangshatabam Annie received the award for the paper entitled “Effect of weather parameters on cotton yield using crop simulation model in South-Western Punjab,” authored in collaboration with Raj Kumar Pal, Gawai Anjusha Sanjay and Abhishek Dhir. She is working under the supervision of Dr RK Pal, assistant professor of agricultural meteorology.

PAU vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal, director of research AS Dhatt, director of extension education MS Bhullar, postgraduate studies dean MIS Gill, College of Agriculture dean CS Aulakh and additional director communication TS Riar congratulated the student and their advisor for this achievement.

PAU’s community college marks Basant Utsav

PAU echoed with exultation as the College of Community Science organised a grand celebration of the Basant Utsav 2024. Commemorating the strong cultural connection of Punjab, the get-together of faculty, staff, and students created a vivacious atmosphere.

Donning a yellow turban, chief guest Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, underscored the need for preserving and embracing cultural distinction that held Punjab in high esteem and kept Punjabis in high spirits. Marking the hailing of spring and blossoming of mustard fields, Basant Utsav is a rich cultural legacy that must be carried forward by the youths, he observed.

While expressing gratitude, Kiran Bains, dean, the College of Community Science, said the celebration aimed at elevating cultural diversity and fostering camaraderie among students from diverse backgrounds. She applauded the efforts of the Organizing Committee, and the students of the College for putting up an impressive programme.

Enthusiastic students unleashed their talents by putting up stalls of delicious cuisines, arts and crafts, and games. Besides, songs, poetry, dances, tug-of-war, musical chairs, and kite-flying competitions enthralled the spectators.

The coordinators, Shivani Rana and Prachi Bisht, advisors, the home science association, welcomed and proposed a vote of thanks, respectively. Surbhi Mahajan and Amarjeet Kaur were given the “best attire” among the faculty, while Shruti and Ayaan were awarded the “best attire” among the students.