Ludhiana | PAU to hold Virasat Mela on April 20
The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is all set to hold Virasat Mela on April 20 to connect the youth with their rich cultural heritage of Punjab.
Sharing this information, GS Buttar, director Students’ Welfare, said competitions such as turban tying, paranda gundhana, pakhi bunana, phulkari making, croatia, mehndi and piri, ennu and chikku bunana will be organised at the mela. Besides, a cultural programme highlighting the traditional arts of Punjab will also be organised by the students.
On the occasion, Surjit Patar, a renowned Punjabi poet, will deliver a talk on the importance of Punjab’s heritage, Buttar added.
Buttar informed that the competitions will be held at Students’ Home in the morning, whereas prize distribution ceremony will take place at Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium at 4.00 pm
No teachers’ recruitment drive in UPSESSB 100-day action plan
Much to the disappointment of thousands of qualified aspiring teachers, the 100-day action plan of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) does not include issuing advertisements for undertaking a new teachers' recruitment drive for government-aided secondary schools of the state. The state government has sought 100-day action plan from every department. A fresh teachers' recruitment drive for government-aided secondary schools finds no mention in it.
Ludhiana | Woman, aide rob elderly couple of gold, diamond rings
An elderly couple was robbed of gold and diamond jewellery by a woman and her aide near Fountain Chowk on Monday when they were on their way to a clinic. The victims have been identified as Jagdish Singh, 83, and his wife Surinder Kaur, 80, of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. Before the couple could react, the accused overpowered them and took his gold ring and his wife's diamond rings.
Ludhiana | Parking contractor Sahni, wife booked for thrashing motorcyclist in city
Parking contractor Mickey Sahani, who was earlier arrested in a gang-lifting case, has been booked in a fresh FIR for allegedly hitting a motorcyclist with his Mercedes car. Sahani's wife is also an accused in the case. Complainant Hari Om Trivedi, 27, of New Chandar Nagar, stated that on April 13, he was crossing the Chandar Nagar puli on his bike. The accused and his wife were in the car ahead of him.
Ludhiana | Chemist held with intoxicant pills, ₹1.65 lakh drug money
The CIA staff of Ludhiana rural police arrested a chemist with a cache of intoxicant pills, syrups and ₹1.65 lakh drug money on Monday. The accused had hidden the intoxicant pills at his house. He has been identified as Parminder Singh alias Bhinda of Dholan village. Police have recovered 29,370 intoxicant pills and 35 syrups besides the drug money. The CIA staff raided his house following a tip-off.
Kang writes to CM, seeks appointment of PAU, Ludhiana, V-C
Former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang has written a letter to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding appointment of the vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University as the post has been lying vacant since July 2021. Hope the present AAP's government, on which people have reposed so much faith will not be found lacking in its mission to bring around revolutionary changes.”
