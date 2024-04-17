Ludhiana PAU to restart honours in fashion design

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) department of apparel and textile science is going to restart the Fashion Designing (Hons.) degree from the new academic session 2024-2025. The head of department Harminder Kaur Saini informed that students who have passed their Class 12 board examination from any stream are eligible to take admission in the course. (HT File Photo)

PAU’s college of community science dean said, “Fashion designing is a creative realm where fabric and style intertwine to create classic apparels, upholsteries and accessories. This is a promising field which imparts vocational skills in students in line with National Education Policy 2020.”

The head of department Harminder Kaur Saini informed that students who have passed their Class 12 board examination from any stream are eligible to take admission in the course. “The department has state-of-the-art laboratories, credited by a team of qualified faculty, providing congenial atmosphere both for personal and professional growth. Students after completing their degrees could get different positions as designer, merchandiser, production supervisors, quality analyst, fashion forecasters and supply chain managers,” she added.

PAU students shine at SHITIJ contest

The students of School of Business Studies (SBS), under college of basic sciences and humanities, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) outperformed in SHITIJ competition held at GNA University. Among the participants representing PAU, four students of MBA agribusiness programme, including Aryan Sardana, Ayush Saini, Kanav and Madhav showcased their talent and skills in various categories. Aryan secured second position in ‘Deliver a Skill’ competition. SBS director Ramandeep Singh said, “The SHITIJ competition provided a platform for our students to exhibit their creativity, innovation and leadership abilities. It served as an excellent opportunity for them to engage with peers from other institutions and broaden their horizons.”

PAU’s swimming pool is now operational

With the onset of summers, the swimming pool at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has become operational for the faculty, staff, students and the general public. Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal the varsity has been maintaining the cleanliness of pool from time to time keeping in view the physical health of swimmers. Coach Ajay Sharma said boys can avail the facility from 6.00 to 7.00 am, girls from 7.00 to 8.00 am, families from 4.00 to 5.00 pm, students enrolled in National Sports Organisation and contributors from 5.00 to 6.00 pm, and males and kids from 6.00 to 7.00 pm.

Renewable sources exhibition at PAU

A national award-winning exhibit on “Renewable Sources of Energy” was held at PAU department of renewable energy engineering. The event was inaugurated by college of agricultural engineering and technology dean Manjeet Singh. The exhibit is gifted by the family of SC Jain, a philatelist of Ludhiana Philatelic Club. It shows different aspects of renewable energy sources using postage stamps issued by different countries from all over the world. The dean said stamps can serve as educational tools to raise awareness about renewable energy sources and their importance in mitigating climate change. Head of department Rajan Aggarwal said the stamps serve as a unique medium for promoting awareness and appreciation of clean energy initiatives and their importance in addressing environmental challenges.