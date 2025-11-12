Ludhiana: PAU utilises 12 crore from special grant on hostels, library revamp

While the State government announced a special grant of ₹40 crore to the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in the month of March this year for the second time, the varsity has, so far, received ₹20 crore of the total grant. The varsity is undertaking a major renovation of the MS Randhawa Library with around ₹ 5 crore. (HT File)

The special grant, allocated by the Punjab government, was the first such grant since PAU was established in 1962. Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor of PAU, said, “The grant is issued in installments. We have received two such installments. It depends on how fast the grant is utilised. Most of the works being undertaken under the plans made last year include civil works, and completion takes a lot of time. Once the fund is released, we have to submit the update report of work that has been completed to get the released amount.” He added that of the ₹20 crore released so far, ₹12 crore have already been spent.

The varsity is undertaking a major renovation of the MS Randhawa Library with around ₹5 crore. The revamp project includes air conditioning, false ceiling, lighting, and other civil works. So far, ₹2.3 crore have been spent on this renovation.

The dean of students’ welfare has been allocated ₹2.75 crore for renovation of hostels and modernisation of the gym, and around ₹1 crore has been spent already. Around ₹2.75 crore has been allotted for the construction of the second floor at Hostel Number 15. The work is in progress, and ₹67 lakh have been spent already.

The V-C Gosal said that the university is planning to improve lab infrastructure, better equipment, better facilities for students, and sports infrastructure, and a proposal for the same has already been submitted. Officials said that the first installment of funds sanctioned this year will be used for these developments.

Gosal added that the university is looking forward to purchasing a large amount of farm equipment like tractors, buses and other vehicles for student convenience, and furniture for classrooms. This plan includes mostly procurement and the university expects the funds to be utilised quickly before a proposal for the second instalment is made. The VC added that the funds allotted once don’t lapse at the end of the financial year and can be used later as well.