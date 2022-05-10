Ludhiana | PAU zoologist granted ad-hoc research project worth ₹25 lakh
Professor Devinder Kaur Kocher, department of zoology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded an ad-hoc research project worth ₹25 lakh, as principal investigator (PI), by the department of science and technology (DST), Government of India.
The title of the project, granted under the DST SERB-POWER (Promoting Opportunities for Women in Exploratory Research), is ’Evaluation of yeast-encapsulated essential oil-based biolarvicide formulation(s) for management of Aedes aegypti mosquito’.
GS Kocher, principal microbiologist and head, department of microbiology, is the Co-PI of this project.
Kocher is already conducting a research on the non-chemical and eco-safe methods for the control of mosquito larvae and she was also granted a DST-sponsored project on the biological control of mosquitoes in 2013.
PAU student conferred Best Research Paper Award
Varinder Kumar, a student of chemistry from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has been awarded with the ‘Best Research Paper Award’ during the national symposium on novel strategies in plant stress diagnosis and management, held at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, on May 6 and 7.
Kumar has been conferred the award for his research paper entitled “ZnS-Sepiolite nanocomposite as eco-friendly, biodegradable and assimilative storage tool against seed-borne fungi of rice”.
The conference was organised by Himalayan Phytopathological Society and department of plant pathology of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry.
PAU apprises farmers of resource conservation in agriculture
The farmers were briefed about the techniques of paddy crop production, residue management, and resource conservation in agriculture at a farmer-scientist interface programme held by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ferozepur.
“Resource conservation is the need of the hour and PAU has developed multiple technologies for crop production, water conservation and a clean environment,” said Kuldeep Singh, head, department of extension education, PAU, while speaking during the farmer-scientist interface in Ferozepur.
Senior extension scientist Dharminder Singh shared the details of activities outlined for resource conservation under National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) project.
He highlighted the harmful effects of crop residue burning and urged the farmers to avoid long duration, unrecommended, water-guzzling paddy varieties and instead sow high-yielding, early maturing, less water requiring ‘PR’ varieties of paddy recommended by PAU.
Agricultural development officer Gurwant Singh, department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, advised the farmers to adopt Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) technology for paddy crop production, and emphasised on tar-wattar sowing of DSR.
Extension scientist Lakhwinder Kaur encouraged the farmers to keep themselves updated with latest farm information by reading PAU farm literature and going through PAU Kisan App.
The participating farmers shared their experiences with experts. Later, paddy seed of new varieties and PAU literature was provided to the farmers.
MSRTC’s first electric bus Shivai to run from Pune to Ahmednagar on June 1
PUNE The electric buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will soon start running across the state. The state transport body's first e-bus will ferry from Pune to Ahmednagar on June 1, which is also their foundation day. Named Shivai, these electric buses will be launched in a phase-wise manner. In the first phase, 150 e-buses will be added to the MSRTC fleet by June-July.
Detailed terms for home delivery of liquor only after Delhi cabinet’s nod
People in Delhi may soon be able to order liquor at home like they order food online, once the recommendations of a ministerial group are accepted. Such a system will also check bootlegging and interstate smuggling of liquor. After the cabinet approves the proposals, the excise department will draft rules to implement the home delivery system that ensures keeping with the provisions of Delhi Excise Act, such as not delivering of liquor to underage individuals.
PAC band to perform at Ram Ki Paidi twice a week
The marching bands of the UP Provincial Armed Constabulary will play twice a week at Ram ki Paidi, said senior police officials here, on Tuesday. Additional director general KS Pratap Kumar further directed officials of PAC companies deployed there to play its band twice a week at Ram Ki Paidi. At present, the 30th battalion of PAC, Gonda, is deployed there in security.
Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 37 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,631 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 28 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,684 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
30-45 days required for pre-poll preparations, says BMC
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said the civic administration has been preparing for the civic polls 2022 and would require between 30 to 45 days to complete the pre-poll process and be logistically ready before the actual voting schedule is finalised by the state election commission. The BMC has started preparations, which include erecting pandals, preparing voters lists, and ensuring Covid protocols are followed on polling day. Ward reservation lottery will also be conducted.
