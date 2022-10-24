Ludhiana: PCR squad foils ATM robbery bid, catches two red-handed

A PCR motorcycle squad foiled a robbery bid by arresting two persons, who were trying to cut open an automatic teller machine (ATM) through a gas cutter on Jeewan Nagar Road in Focal Point late on Saturday.

Focal Point police have registered an FIR against the accused identified as Chhotu Kumar of Dhandhari Kalan and Dhirender Kumar of Prem Nagar.

The police have also seized the gas cutter besides one LPG cylinder, two batteries and a pipe kit from their possession.

Head constable Jaswant Singh said that he was deputed with the PCR motorcycle squad.

“On Saturday night, I, along with constable Sujan Singh, was on a patrolling duty from Veer Palace Road to Jeewan Nagar police post. On reaching near a Bank of Baroda ATM, we noticed some activities going on inside the kiosk, while the shutter was down,” he said.

The policemen opened the shutter and found the accused trying to cut open the ATM with a gas cutter. They nabbed the accused and informed the Focal Point police.

ASI Nirmal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR against the accused has been registered under sections 379, 511, and 427 of the IPC and Section 4 of the Public Property (Prevention of Damage) Act.

During questioning, the accused told the police that they were hatching a conspiracy of robbing an ATM for a long time.

The police are now investigating the previous criminal record of the accused.