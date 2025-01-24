Ludhiana: PDC team visits dairy complex, sewage treatment plant

On the second day of their visit to assess Buddha Nullah pollution, the Punjab Development Commission (PDC) team on Friday visited Haibowal dairy complex, Balloke sewage treatment plant (STP) and industrial units where the zero-liquid discharge technology is being used. The commission’s focus is on providing solutions to Buddha Nullah pollution. (HT File)

Officials from the municipal corporation, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) accompanied the team led by PDC member Vaibhav Maheshwari.

At Haibowal dairy complex, the team inspected the biogas plant and effluent treatment plant (ETP). PDC member Maheshwari said feedback is being taken from various stakeholders and the commission’s focus is on providing solutions.