Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi
Ludhiana: Plan activities for anti-drug campaign, officials told

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 11, 2024 09:18 AM IST

Rohit Gupta urges departments in Ludhiana to plan activities for the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, aiming for a drug-free district through community engagement.

Additional deputy commissioner (general) Rohit Gupta has urged all departments to prepare a calendar outlining daily activities for the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. This initiative aims to implement the programme in earnest and make Ludhiana a drug-free district.

The meeting in progress in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
The meeting in progress in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

During a meeting with the departments’ heads at the District Administrative Complex, Gupta encouraged them to actively engage in this cause. He emphasised that departments’ officials should interact with the community during their visits.

Gupta explained that the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign employs a three-pronged strategy focused on curbing the supply of drugs through the Narcotics Control Bureau and the police, conducting outreach and awareness initiatives and reducing drugs’ demand.

He said the time has come for the fight against drugs to evolve into a mass movement aimed at making Punjab, particularly Ludhiana, drug-free.

The ADC also asked departments to plan and conduct extensive awareness activities to educate the community, especially the youth, about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
