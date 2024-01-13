Eight days after a factory worker was found murdered in Suman Nagar of Sahnewal, the police arrested three accused, including his friend, while one of the accused is still on the run. Ludhiana: Police arrest three for hacking labourer to death

The police said that the accused had murdered labourer Gurcharan Rinku, 45, as he was suspecting the accused of stealing his wife’s mobile.

The accused, who were arrested on Friday, have been identified as Billa, Lovepreet Singh and Hardeep Singh- all residents of Lohara. The accused, who is yet to be arrested is Pawandeep Singh.

The accused had taken Gurcharan Rinku along with them in the car and hacked him to death with a sharp-edged weapon before dumping the dead body in Suman Nagar of Sahnewal on January 3.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, SHO at Sahnewal police station said that about three days before the murder, Gurcharan had invited his friends Billa and Pawandeep to his home. The accused had consumed alcohol. Meanwhile, Rinku’s wife lost her phone and he suspected Billa and Pawandeep of stealing it.

The next day, Gurcharan had asked Billa about the mobile phone. Billa got offended and nursed a rivalry against him and hatched a conspiracy to murder Gurcharan and involved Pawandeep, Lovepreet and Hardeep Singh in the crime. They took him to Eastman Chowk and hacked him to death and dumped the body in Suman Nagar.

The inspector added that following the complaint of Rinku’s wife, the police had registered a murder case against the accused.