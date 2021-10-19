Ludhiana police arrests man for cattle smuggling, aides flee

Members of the Gau Raksha Dal rescued 15 cows and bulls which were allegedly being smuggled in a truck through the Hambran road. The cleaner of the vehicle was nabbed while the driver and his aide managed to flee.

The cleaner has been identified as Samaun of Dauwal village of Gurdaspur. Police are on a lookout for Darshan Singh of Kotu wala Dhanaula village who is the truck driver and his aide Ghoga of Jandiala village of Sandrur.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Harish Sharma of Preet Nagar of New Shimlapuri, who is a member of Gau Raksha Dal, Punjab. Sharma, in his complaint, stated that he received a tip-off that the accused were smuggling cows and bulls for slaughtering. He informed the police following which cops stopped the truck on Hambran road and rescued the cattle. The accused told police that they were carrying the cows and bulls to Gurdaspur.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sham Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 3, 4, 4-A of the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act and sections of Prevention to Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered at the PAU police station.