Monday, Sep 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: Police bust luxury car re-selling racket; 2 held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 30, 2024 10:59 PM IST

According to police, the accused brought luxury vehicles from New Delhi and other states, forged no-objection certificates (NOCs) and registered the vehicles with local number plates to sell them at high prices

The CIA staff 2 of police commissionerate arrested two accused allegedly involved in a luxury car re-selling scam, officials said.

The police have recovered a fake police identification card from the accused. (HT File)
According to police, the accused brought luxury vehicles from New Delhi and other states, forged no-objection certificates (NOCs) and registered the vehicles with local number plates to sell them at high prices.

The accused, Arshdeep Singh of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and Amarjit Singh of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, were sent to two days in police custody by a local court. According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Visakha Singh, the accused, driving a BMW with a Delhi registration plates, were intercepted at a checkpoint near Dugri Canal following a tip-off.

Police recovered a fake police identification card from the accused Arshdeep Singh.

A case was registered under sections 204, 205, 318(4), 336(3), 338, 339, 340(2) and 341(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. HTC

