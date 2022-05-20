Ludhiana | Police chief warns cops against embarrassing dept by stealing power
After police stations, police posts and other units were found stealing electricity using kundi connections, the police chief slammed officials for embarrassing the department, and asked them to apply for new connections.
Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma directed station house officers, and police post in-charges to apply for a new power connection, if they did nit have one. “If any police station, police post or any other unit is found stealing electricity in future, the SHO and in-charge will be held responsible and stern action will be taken against them,” he said.
Earlier, five police establishments – including a women’s cell, the Marado police post, Samrala police station – were found stealing electricity by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials.
Transport commissioner’s office to RTOs: Take action against e-bike manufacturers for selling high-voltage batteries
Amid rising cases of electric bikes exploding and catching fire, the transport commissioner's office has directed Regional Transport Offices to monitor and take action against e-bikes manufacturers selling high-voltage batteries for the vehicles. Maharashtra transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne has directed the RTOs to register complaints with the police against e-bike manufacturers for modification. A special drive for the inspection of such vehicles has been launched.
Punjab farmers stocking up wheat in hopes to sell at higher price later
There is a gap of 12-13 lakh tonnes of wheat that has not reached the grain markets for procurement in Punjab and is believed to have been stocked up by farmers in anticipation of fetching a higher price in the open market at a later stage. Reportedly, some portion of wheat has been bought by traders directly from farmers, which secretary food and supplies, Punjab, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh refused to confirm.
Maharashtra clocks 300-plus Covid cases for second consecutive day
Mumbai: For the second day straight, Maharashtra clocked over 300 fresh Covid-19 cases, recording 316 new infections. Mumbai with 223 new Covid-19 cases has breached the 200-mark for the second time this month, taking the caseload to 1,061,341. The state did not record any Covid-related fatalities on Thursday. In the past 24 hours, the state tested 28,449 samples and had a positivity rate of 1.11%.
Pune-Delhi flight delayed by 7 hours due to operational issues
Pune-Delhi SpiceJet flight, which was to take off at 5.35 pm from Pune, was delayed by seven hours at Pune international airport in Lohegaon on Wednesday. The flight took off at 12.30 am.
Decomposed body of woman found in Prayagraj
Decomposed body of a woman, 45, was found in a ditch outside Bichhia village under Nawabganj police station of trans-Ganga area. According to reports, locals spotted the body on Thursday morning and informed police. SHO of Nawabganj police station Rakesh Rai reached the spot and carried out investigations. Investigations were on into the incident, Rai added. Cattle smuggler held, 30 cattle rescued Nawabganj police rescued 30 cattle and arrested a person on Thursday.
