Ludhiana police commissioner allows eateries to remain open till 11.45 pm
Following the intervention of Ludhiana west MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi, police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma allowed restaurants, eateries and ice cream parlours to operate till 11.45 pm.
The police chief had on April 18 banned operation of liquor vends, restaurants, ice cream shops and eateries after 11pm and set the time for taking the last order at 10.30 pm. The eatery owners had met the MLA, who further talked to police commissioner.
Sharma also extended the ban on serving hookah for two months . In the order, the commissioner stated that any hotel, bar, or parlour found serving hookah will be dealt with strictly, and cases will be registered against the owners.
Textile park: High-level delegation assesses proposed site at Koom Kalan
A high-level delegation comprising Vijoy Kumar Singh, additional secretary, Manoj Sinha, deputy secretary, and other officials from the Union ministry of textile, visited the proposed project site for a 1,000-acre textile park in Koom Kalan, to assess ground-level requirements. The delegation visited Youngman Woollen Mills at Vill Seera (Rahon Road), which has been selected under the prestigious PLI scheme of the Centre.
Fake video: Verka lodges complaint with cyber cell
Officials of the state-owned cooperative dairy organisation, Verka, have lodged a complaint with the cyber cell seeking the arrest of those behind the circulation of a fake video where a man can be seen taking a bath with milk. General manager of Verka milk plant, Rupinder Singh Sekhon clarified that the video has no relation to Verka and had been shot in Turkey in 2020. He added that Verka will take legal action against those found circulating such videos.
Prominent crossing in Ayodhya to be named after Lata Mangeshkar
Lucknow: A prominent crossing in Ayodhya will be developed and named after legendary singer Bharat Ratna late Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6 this year. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Ayodhya administration to identify a prominent crossing in the temple town and send a proposal to the state government in the next 15 days for renaming it after Lata Mangeshkar.
Genome editing: Centre of excellence in CRISPR proposed at GADVASU
Jaswinder Singh, professor at McGill University, Canada, visited Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Saturday to initiate collaborative research work on genome editing using clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology. The college of animal biotechnology organised a lecture by Singh on genome editing for food security and environmental sustainability (GEFSES).
Ludhiana civil surgeon issues advisory against vector-borne diseases
“We should not allow water to stagnate in and around our homes. The standing water should be cleaned on one day of the week as per the instructions of the health department. One should wear clothes covering farms and legs to prevent mosquito bites, sleep with mosquito nets at bedtime at night and also use mosquito repellents,” said Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh.
