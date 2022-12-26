Ludhiana police crackdown on public drinking, 49 held on Christmas

Tightening the noose around those drinking in public, the police conducted surprise raids at 23 locations across the city and arrested 49 persons on Christmas. Along with the arrests, FIRs were registered against five unidentified persons.

The persons who have been arrested include those who were drinking at public places and in their cars and along the roadside. The police also arrested an eatery owner who was serving liquor to customers without any legal authorisation.

Police conducted raids in different areas, including Model Town, Sham Nagar, BRS Nagar, Ishar Nagar, SBS Nagar, Bhai Manna Singh Nagar, Ferozpur road, Sector 32, Jamalpur, Chandigarh Road, Focal Pint, Pakhowal Road, Jalandhar Bypass, Railway Station and Pudda Market.

In the special drive against those who drive vehicles while being under the influence of liquor, deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Varinder Singh Brar along with the teams of the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA)-1, CIA-2, CIA-3 and anti-narcotics cells arrested 36 persons who were consuming alcohol at public places and inside their cars.

The FIRs were registered under Sections 68, 1, and 14 of the Excise Act at different police stations.