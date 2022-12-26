Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana police crackdown on public drinking, 49 held on Christmas

Ludhiana police crackdown on public drinking, 49 held on Christmas

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 11:15 PM IST

The persons who have been arrested include those who were drinking at public places and in their cars and along the roadside. The Ludhiana police also arrested an eatery owner who was serving liquor to customers without any legal authorisation

In the special drive against those who drive vehicles while being under the influence of liquor, deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Varinder Singh Brar along with the teams of the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA)-1, CIA-2, CIA-3 and anti-narcotics cells arrested 36 persons who were drinking alcohol at public places and inside their cars in Ludhiana (HT PHOTO)
In the special drive against those who drive vehicles while being under the influence of liquor, deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Varinder Singh Brar along with the teams of the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA)-1, CIA-2, CIA-3 and anti-narcotics cells arrested 36 persons who were drinking alcohol at public places and inside their cars in Ludhiana (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Tightening the noose around those drinking in public, the police conducted surprise raids at 23 locations across the city and arrested 49 persons on Christmas. Along with the arrests, FIRs were registered against five unidentified persons.

The persons who have been arrested include those who were drinking at public places and in their cars and along the roadside. The police also arrested an eatery owner who was serving liquor to customers without any legal authorisation.

Police conducted raids in different areas, including Model Town, Sham Nagar, BRS Nagar, Ishar Nagar, SBS Nagar, Bhai Manna Singh Nagar, Ferozpur road, Sector 32, Jamalpur, Chandigarh Road, Focal Pint, Pakhowal Road, Jalandhar Bypass, Railway Station and Pudda Market.

In the special drive against those who drive vehicles while being under the influence of liquor, deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Varinder Singh Brar along with the teams of the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA)-1, CIA-2, CIA-3 and anti-narcotics cells arrested 36 persons who were consuming alcohol at public places and inside their cars.

The FIRs were registered under Sections 68, 1, and 14 of the Excise Act at different police stations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out