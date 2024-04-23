 Ludhiana police holds flag march ahead of Lok Sabha polls - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana police holds flag march ahead of Lok Sabha polls

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 24, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the flag march was organised to instil confidence among the residents regarding their safety, law and order situation in the city

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, police along with paramilitary forces held a flag march on Tuesday in various parts of the city.

Police along with the para military forces (right) during a flag march in various parts of Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Police along with the para military forces (right) during a flag march in various parts of Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the flag march was organised to instil confidence among the residents regarding their safety, law and order situation in the city.

The march was led by additional deputy commissioner of police Gurpreet Kaur Purewal. The ADCP was accompanied by assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Civil Lines, Jatin Bansal and ACP West, Murad Jasvir Singh.

Besides, the station house officers, in-charges of Zone 3 police posts and personnel of paramilitary force participated in the flag march.

The march started from ADCP Zone 3 office and went through Fountain Chowk, Ghumar Mandi, Aarti Chowk and then on vehicle through Saggu Chowk, Rajpura Chowk, Haibowal, Jassian Road, Hambran Road, Pratap Singh Wala, South City, Ayali Kalan, Ferozepur Road, BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar, Malhar Road, Shastri Nagar, Model Town, Dugri Road, Jawahar Nagar Camp, Kochar Market, Bharat Nagar Chowk and Guru Nanak Stadium.

