Ludhiana police distribute power inverters to 12 government schools

In order to ensure the smooth functioning of schools amid soaring temperatures and power cuts, commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Thursday handed over power inverters to as many as 12 government primary schools in the district. Ludhiana police officials along with principals of government schools at the Police Lines in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

In a function held at police lines, Sidhu accompanied by joint commissioner of police Saumya Mishra and deputy commissioner of police Harmeet Singh Hundal said during summer days school kids face many problems due to intense heat, and sometimes due to power cuts. It becomes difficult to focus on study. He expressed hope that these power backup systems will help to solve these issues and the kids will be able to study smoothly.

The commissioner of police also thanked a jewellery firm for the contribution. He said that it was just a starting and added Ludhiana police will continue to carry out such endeavors for the government schools in the future also.