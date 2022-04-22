Ludhiana police rebut SIT probe in 2021 cheating case, file cancellation report in court
Focal Point police station contradicted the investigation report of a special investigation team (SIT), led by a joint commissioner of police (JCP), and filed a cancellation report in court against an FIR for fraud lodged against an influential builder.
The complainant Kuldeep Sharma, 62, of Labour Colony of Gill road, said he was shocked after the police filed the cancellation report in the court on April 12 as he was expecting arguments on the accused’s bail applications. He had filed a complaint to commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma seeking action against the errant cops for ignoring rules and hierarchy
Sharma had earlier on May 13, 2021, lodged an FIR against a builder and his aides at Focal Point police station under sections 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was lodged following an inquiry conducted by an additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Surinder Lamba, assistant commissioner of police Jagatpreet Singh and Ashwani Gotyal.
Later, the commissioner of police formed a SIT based on JCP J Elanchezhian, ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sra and Focal Point station head officer (SHO) inspector Rajesh Sharma after the accused requested re-investigation.
The SIT, after investigation, had recommended to nominate another accused in the case.
In the wake of the new developments, Kuldeep Sharma, the complainant, alleged, “Meanwhile, the builder, using his influence, managed to get another inquiry marked in the case. The new inquiry officer never called me to appear and filed a cancellation report. I came to know about it when the police filed a cancellation report in the court.”
When contacted, the commissioner of police said he will look into the matter thoroughly and will take action.
Ludhiana | 24-year-old hangs self, woman booked for abetment
Two days after a 24-year-old man was found hanging in the accused, Komal, 35, of Manna Singh Nagar's house, the police booked a woman who had allegedly been harassing and blackmailing him for abetment on Thursday. The complainant said the accused, Komal, 35, of Manna Singh Nagar, had threatened to implicate his brother in a sexual harassment case.
Ludhiana hospital served show-cause notice for overpriced Covid jab
A showcause notice was served to a private hospital for overcharging patients for coronavirus jabs. The matter came to light after a Twitter user said they had been overcharged for the coronavirus vaccine at the hospital, and also tagged deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik. The Ludhiana resident had tweeted that the private hospital, Shree Raghunath Hospital, Ferozepur Road, had been charging ₹780 for a Covishield dose and ₹1,200 for Covaxin.
SC ruling on village common land: Haryana sets timelines for restoration of illegally-sold panchayat land
Following the recent Supreme Court orders that village common land ('shamilat deh') can neither be repartitioned among the proprietors nor sold, the Haryana government has started the process of restoring illegally-sold land chunks back to the gram panchayats. A deadline for it is being fixed by the revenue department. Thousands of acres of village common land in Haryana which was sold off by shareholders or gram panchayats for monetary gains will thus get freed.
MLA Bagga directs MC to expedite reconstruction of unsafe bridge over Buddha Nullah
To provide thrust to development work and reconstruction of over 100-year-old unsafe bridge over Buddha Nullah near chand cinema, MLA (North) Madan Lal Bagga conducted a meeting with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at MC Zone A office on Thursday. Bagga said the bridge has been closed for traffic for over three years and commuters face problems due to the same. He directed the MC officials to expedite the process to reconstruct the bridge.
Allegations of arbitrary appointments: Haryana Warehousing Corp seeks FIR against Ashok Khemka, 3 others
The Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula has sought FIR against four persons including the then managing director of the corporation, Ashok Khemka, who allegedly made appointments in “an illegal and arbitrary way” by ignoring the rules and instructions issued by the Haryana government. FIR has also been sought against Som Nath Rattan, manager (P) (retd); SC Kansal, assistant manager administration (retd); and Naresh Kumar, the then dealing assistant (retd) from the corporation.
