Ludhiana police rebut SIT probe in 2021 cheating case, file cancellation report in court

Ludhiana commissioner of police said he will look into the matter involving the SIT probe into the 2021 cheating case thoroughly and will take action
Ludhiana police contradicted theSIT probe into a 2021 cheating case against a builder and filed a cancellation report in court (HT File)
Ludhiana police contradicted theSIT probe into a 2021 cheating case against a builder and filed a cancellation report in court (HT File)
Updated on Apr 22, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

Focal Point police station contradicted the investigation report of a special investigation team (SIT), led by a joint commissioner of police (JCP), and filed a cancellation report in court against an FIR for fraud lodged against an influential builder.

The complainant Kuldeep Sharma, 62, of Labour Colony of Gill road, said he was shocked after the police filed the cancellation report in the court on April 12 as he was expecting arguments on the accused’s bail applications. He had filed a complaint to commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma seeking action against the errant cops for ignoring rules and hierarchy

Sharma had earlier on May 13, 2021, lodged an FIR against a builder and his aides at Focal Point police station under sections 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was lodged following an inquiry conducted by an additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Surinder Lamba, assistant commissioner of police Jagatpreet Singh and Ashwani Gotyal.

Later, the commissioner of police formed a SIT based on JCP J Elanchezhian, ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sra and Focal Point station head officer (SHO) inspector Rajesh Sharma after the accused requested re-investigation.

The SIT, after investigation, had recommended to nominate another accused in the case.

In the wake of the new developments, Kuldeep Sharma, the complainant, alleged, “Meanwhile, the builder, using his influence, managed to get another inquiry marked in the case. The new inquiry officer never called me to appear and filed a cancellation report. I came to know about it when the police filed a cancellation report in the court.”

When contacted, the commissioner of police said he will look into the matter thoroughly and will take action.

    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

