Ludhiana police register another FIR against travel agent Kapoor

Ludhiana The notorious travel agent, who is already facing atleast 11 FIRs for duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad, the police lodged another FIR against the accused on Tuesday. (HT File)

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Navjot Singh of Mohar Singh Nagar. The complainant stated that the accused promised to send him abroad and took ₹4 lakh from him. The accused neither returned his money nor sent him abroad.

He filed a complaint to the police on November 28, 2023.

ASI Satnam Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the FIR was lodged following an investigation. The accused has been booked under section 420 of IPC and section 13 of Punjab Travel professional regularisation act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Chirag Kapoor is already facing trial in at least 11 cases of immigration fraud. The CIA-II of Ludhiana police commissionerate had arrested him. The police had recovered 20 passports, one SUV and other documents from his possession. Kapoor had duped a number of police officials also on the pretext of arranging Visas for them.