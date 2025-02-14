Ludhiana: Police, RTO told to act against unauthorised school buses

Taking cognisance of death of a six-year-old girl who was crushed by a school van on campus in BCM Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, the Punjab State Human Right Commission has asked the commissioner of police and the Ludhiana regional transport office (RTO) secretary to take action against unauthorised vehicles involved in ferrying schoolchildren. Both have been asked to submit their report a week before the next hearing of the case on March 11. The Punjab Human Right Commission has said it got information that many school buses were unfit to ply and some were sans required documents.

The orders came following a complaint filed by an RTI activist, Jasbir Singh, of Guru Nanak Nagar in Bholapur village. Jasbir stated that he filed his complaint to the Human Rights Commission in December 2024 seeking action against the schools for ignoring safety of children citing the example of the death of the girl.

It is learnt that taking cognisance of the repeated mishaps involving school vans and buses, deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal had convened a meeting of officials on February 4 and directed schools to provide details of the private vehicles used for transporting students and the necessary documentation to the administration.

The DC mandated all schools to submit a self-declaration confirming compliance with the safe school vahan policy, regardless of whether they have outsourced transport services. He emphasised that the safety of students is a top priority and any negligence or excuses will not be tolerated. Schools must strictly implement this policy to avoid administrative action.