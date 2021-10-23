Ludhiana police solve 7 snatchings with the arrest of three men

The CIA staff-1 solved seven snatching cases with the arrest of three men on Friday. Eight mobiles, a pair of gold earrings, a sharp-edged weapon and a motorcycle have been recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Shirja, 27, of Kasabad village, Salem Tabri; Shivam Parcha, 19, of Bhattian Colony and Gurdeep Singh, 27, of Bahadurke village.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said the accused are drug addicts and committed snatchings and robberies to meet their need for drugs. They were arrested from Bhattian following a tip-off.

He added that they were active in areas like Moti Nagar, Jamalpur, Division Number 7, Daresi and Focal Point. They used to target labourers returning from factories and robbed them after threatening them with sharp-edged weapons. The motorcycle recovered from them had a fake number plate and the police found that the registration certificate had also been forged.

“Shiraj and Shivam are already facing trial in two snatching cases. They were lodged in jail and had got bail in February and March, respectively. After coming out, they got involved in crime again and involved Gurdeep Singh also. The accused are school drop-outs,” said the DCP.

A case under Sections 379-B (snatching using force), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 467 (forgery for valuable security, will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal etc) , 34 (Act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 412 (dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of dacoity) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Salem Tabri police station.