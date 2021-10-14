Ludhiana police under scanner yet again for ‘falsely implicating’ retired principal in drugs case

The family of a physically challenged retired principal, who was arrested for drug peddling with her elder son, has produced CCTV footage, which ostensibly proves that she had been implicated in the case.

The accused, Chandar Kanta, 74, of Sardar Nagar, and her son Monu alias lovely, 36, had been arrested with 70g heroin, 1,500 intoxicant pills, five mobile phones, an electronic weighing machine, a scooter and two toy pistols on April 3.

The police had claimed that the accused had been arrested from Sardar Nagar after receiving a tip-off, when they were crossing the area on a scooter. However, the CCTV footage allegedly shows that Monu had been arrested from a Shivpuri locality, at a time when his mother was not accompanying him.

Accused lost hand in a mishap

The complainant, Arun Kumar of Shimla Colony, who is Chandar Kanta’s younger son, said the polices aid his mother was sitting on the pillion with a packet of drugs in her hand. However, his mother had lost her left hand in a road mishap and as a septuagenarian she could not sit without either holding the scooter or the person riding the scooter, thus she could not be holding the drugs as claimed by the police.

He alleged the police had framed his elderly mother for arguing with the police officials and said that he had also raised the matter before the then commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal, who had marked a probe to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Pragya Jain, but to no avail.

He also claimed that on April 3, his brother was in Shivpuri in the house of one of his friends. The police had nabbed him from Shivpuri. The police personnel were captured in the CCTVs installed in the street while arresting and taking away his brother and later implicated him and his mother in the drug peddling case.

“I have submitted the CCTV footage to the police, but no progress has been made in six months,” he said.

When contacted, ADCP Pragya Jain said the matter is under investigation and they will take appropriate action as per the report.

Déjà vu

In a similar case, sub-inspector Simranjit Kaur, the former Meharban station house officer, had been suspended for implicating a man in a drug peddling case and the police had also initiated the process to cancel the FIR.

On July 25, the Meharban police had arrested Gurdeep Singh, a farmer from Noorwala village for drug peddling.

In the FIR, police said that Gurdeep had been arrested from a check post with 100g opium. However, the family had produced CCTV footage showing that the accused had bbeen arrested from his house.