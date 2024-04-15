Ludhiana: Post inquiry, civil hospital surgeon calls for action against SMO, EMO

After a preliminary probe into the case of a man found lying dead next to another patient at the Civil Hospital here, the civil surgeon called for action against senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Mandeep Kaur Sandhu and emergency medical officer (EMO) Manju Nahar on Monday. According to the hospital authorities, the person had died around 11.40 am and was alive when he was checked at 8 am. (HT File Photo)

The man, yet unidentified, was found lying dead next to another patient on Sunday morning. While earlier it was said that he was admitted on Saturday night, the probe found that he was admitted on April 9 and was not attended till April 12, when he was declared missing from the bed.

The probe further found that he was prescribed an MRI and an X-ray and the responsibility to get that done lied with the EMO since the person didn’t have any attendant. But none of these were done.

The recommendation finds SMO Sandhu and EMO Manju responsible for negligence and calls for action against both.

The inquiry also noted that the SMO hadn’t paid a visit to the emergency ward in all these days, while the patient was admitted there.

The patient was, according to the recommendation, brought to the hospital by an 108 Ambulance.

Civil surgeon, Ludhiana, Jasbir Singh Aulakh acknowledged this saying that there was certain negligence found in the inquiry and a report fixing responsibility was sent to the health secretary.

On the other hand, the hospital authorities claimed that there was no negligence on their part and the patient was shifted to the mortuary within an hour of being pronounced dead.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney had also sought a report on the case. She said, “I have received responses from both the SMO and civil surgeon and forwarded the same to the health secretary, emphasising that keeping a patient on the same bed with a body was not at all acceptable and that this should not be repeated again.”

She said that even if there was a shortage of beds at the hospital, the body could have been kept on a stretcher or any other arrangement could have been made.

“Prima facie report has been perused and sent for further action to the secretary health. It is directed that it may be ensured for the future in all hospitals and health centres that such an incident is not repeated. There must be proper sensitisation of health staff and even in case of heavy rush, the doctor on rounds should ensure appropriate arrangements for proper patient handling. The civil surgeon shall make SOPs, especially for dealing with cases where patient inflow is in excess of available beds,” the DC said.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal highlighted the issue to hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government.

Taking to his X handle, Sukhbir shared a picture of the body along with the patient and wrote, “A picture tells a thousand words. This picture - of a patient and a corpse lying on the same bed at the Ludhiana civil hospital is a true reflection of health services in Punjab under Aam Aadmi Party rule. All this has come about because chief minister @BhagwantMann believes in doing cheap tamashas to advertise the so-called

@AamAadmiParty govt ‘achievements’ in the health sector even as the stark reality is there for all to see.”