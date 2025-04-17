Ludhiana: Power demand up 33% amid rising mercury says PSPCL data

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) recorded a staggering 33% spike in power demand on April 15 as compared to the same day last year, a jump far steeper than the usual 10% to 15% annual rise, officials confirmed. PSPCL officials reported that the sharp increase in demand in these areas has led to voltage fluctuations and frequent outages. (HT Photo)

As residents continue to reel under the sweltering heat, they are increasingly turning to air conditioners and coolers, significantly straining the power infrastructure. Official data shows that the maximum demand on Tuesday touched around 1524 megawatt from the usual 1020 megawatt during the same time last year.

These demands stood at 9567 megawatts, up from 7207 megawatts on the corresponding day in 2024, an unprecedented rise of 2360 megawatts across Punjab. “The soaring temperature forced everyone to shift from coolers to air conditioners in advance. We generally expect a 10% to 15% hike in demand, but this time, the demand has breached all expectations,” said a senior PSPCL official.

In Ludhiana urban divisions including Model Town, Aggar Nagar, City West, and City Centre witnessed the most significant jump in power consumption from 1788 lakh units last year to 2324 lakh units this year, marking a steep surge.

Officials reported that the sharp increase in demand in these areas has led to voltage fluctuations and frequent outages. “We are struggling to cope as residents are consuming electricity well beyond the sanctioned load. We urge consumers to enhance their load capacity so PSPCL can plan more effectively,” the official added.

According to PSPCL officials, the city’s power grid has been under pressure, with daily power cuts becoming routine in many areas. The power utility is now struggling to upgrade the infrastructure to meet the rising demand.

“As the temperature soars, people have started using cooling appliances and high-power devices more frequently to keep the indoors bearable. We are fully prepared to ensure uninterrupted power supply,” said chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans.

“ The power corporation had made advance preparations to handle the expected rise in load and ensure uninterrupted power supply to city residents. Despite the unexpected and unprecedented surge in demand, we are successfully managing the situation, even with a severe shortage of technical staff. To strengthen our infrastructure, we are installing 234 new transformers, bifurcating feeder lines, and upgrading overloaded transmission lines,” Hans added.