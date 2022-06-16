Ludhiana | Power outages in several parts after fire at 220KV Aggar Nagar grid

Several areas, including Haibowal, BRS Nagar and parts of Ferozepur Road, witnessed power outages for over an hour on Wednesday night after fire broke out at the 220KV Aggar Nagar grid of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), situated opposite the Verka plant on Ferozepur road.

Strong winds were sweeping through the city at the time of the fire, though the blaze was restricted to the wild grass growing on the premises. No damage to the grid or casualty was reported.

The staff, however, turned off the grid as a precautionary measure, anticipating damage to the infrastructure and power supply lines.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

As per information, the staff deputed at the grid saw the flames and raised the alarm.

Leading fireman Rajinder Singh said the fire brigade had received an alert after 8:30pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The firefighters were able to douse the flames in around an hour-and-a-half. Power supply was restored after the flames were doused.

PSPCL executive engineer Daljit Singh said, “No damage was reported to the grid and only some grass was burnt. We had to shut down the power supply for around an hour so that the cables are not damaged. It could have been a major loss if the fire brigade had not reached the spot in time and if our officials had not shut down the power immediately.”