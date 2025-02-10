Ludhiana: Power quality meters not installed, industrial units penalised

With power quality meters in short supply, several industrial units are being penalised by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for failing to install the same. Installation of power quality meters is mandatory in power-intensive industrial units having 100-kW load. The shortage has left many units unable to comply with the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) Power Quality Regulations, 2023, resulting in penalties. Industrialists term ₹ 80-per-kW penalty unfair as they say such meters are in short supply (HT File)

According to PSPCL officials, these meters are essential for monitoring harmonic distortions and ensuring compliance with power quality norms. However, with only two vendors supplying them nationwide, industrial units in Ludhiana have been unable to secure the required power quality meters. As a result, nearly 1,800 industrial units have faced ₹80 per kW as penalty, which have been added to their electricity bills for the past eight months.

Notably, to meet PSERC regulations, the PSPCL had offered industrial units two options — either rent the meters from the PSPCL by paying a monthly fee or procure them independently with March 15, 2024, as deadline. Due to the severe shortage, many units could not install the meters on time and were subjected to financial penalties.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), has criticised the strict implementation of penalties, calling it unfair to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“It is unreasonable to impose penalties on industrial units when the required meters are not available in the market. The burden should not fall on small-scale units. These rules should apply only to large industrial units consuming over 1,000 kW as they contribute more to harmonic distortions. We have also urged the PSPCL to provide relief measures and extend deadlines until the supply of meters stabilises,” Ahuja said.

A PSPCL official confirmed that out of 2,000 industrial units in Ludhiana which are required to install the meters, only 210 have chosen PSPCL’s rental option. The remaining 1,790 units failed to respond or install the meters on their own, leading to penalties.

Jagdev Singh Hans, chief engineer of PSPCL’s central zone, defended the penalties, stating, “We are complying with the rules framed by the PSERC. Penalties have been imposed only on those units that failed to submit their response by the deadline.”

Hans further acknowledged that the limited availability of meters has affected PSPCL’s ability to install them under its rental scheme. The shortage has made it difficult for both industrialists and the PSPCL to comply with regulations.

Meanwhile, the PSPCL issued a notification on February 4, 2025, outlining a procurement schedule. The first batch of 250 meters is expected to be available by May 15 with another 1,000 expected by August 15 based on a monthly delivery rate of 250 meters.