Ludhiana: Power services to be hit as PSPCL contract staff begin indefinite strike

The redressal of electricity complaints registered on the PSPCL helpline 1912 is set to take a major hit in Ludhiana, after outsourced staff employed as CHB (Complaint handling bikes) and CHW (Complaint handling wagons) workers have announced an indefinite strike from Monday midnight. Notably, these workers are responsible to carry out a string of on-ground operations the power department including routine complaint redressal, fault repairs and field maintenance activities.

The protest, spearheaded by the Powercom and Transco Contract Workers Union, will also include a state-level demonstration outside the residence of power minister Sanjeev Arora in Ludhiana on October 28. The union has accused the state government of “betraying the workforce” by cancelling a scheduled meeting with the finance and power ministers on October 24, prompting them to go on strike.

In a letter addressed to the PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director on October 27, the union stated that despite repeated assurances and several rounds of meetings with the chief minister, finance minister and power minister, the demands of job regularisation of outsourced contractual workers have not been implemented. The workers have alleged that the government had promised to frame a policy for their regularisation within a few days and implement it soon after but no action has been taken so far.

Union representatives, including assistant secretary Tek Chand and office secretary Sher Singh, said the delay has caused “massive resentment” among outsourced staff working across the state. “Many workers have lost their lives while repairing power lines, yet their families are still awaiting compensation and job promises made by the government,” the letter reads.

‘Equal work, unequal pay’

The union has also raised the issue of discrimination between regular and outsourced employees. It pointed out that while the ex-gratia compensation for regular employees has been increased from ₹30 lakh to ₹35 lakh, outsourced workers were excluded from this benefit. Similarly, in case of injury or accident, outsourced staff are paid only ₹3 lakh as medical assistance, a policy that is “not fully implemented” while regular employees receive ₹10 lakh.

Calling this “unjust and discriminatory,” the union said outsourced workers perform the same duties as regular employees, often for longer hours and lower pay. It has demanded equal treatment and pay parity under the Supreme Court’s ‘equal pay for equal work’ directive.

The letter further mentioned that on October 16, PSPCL officials had assured the union of a meeting with the Finance and Power Ministers on October 24. However, a day before the scheduled meeting, it was postponed indefinitely, which the workers described as a betrayal.

Among the key demands listed by the union are the repeal of the state’s privatisation policy in the power sector, direct absorption of all outsourced staff into the department, minimum wage as per the 1948 Act, and job security for families of deceased workers. The union has also demanded quality safety kits, timely salary disbursal, risk allowance, petrol and mobile allowance, and residential quarters for needy employees.

The union warned that if their demands are not met, outsourced employees across Punjab will continue their indefinite strike and intensify protests in the coming days.