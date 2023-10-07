News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Printing press owner booked for molesting 16-year-old girl

Ludhiana: Printing press owner booked for molesting 16-year-old girl

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 07, 2023 10:44 PM IST

The victim’s mother, in her complaint, stated that her son had placed a printing order with the accused. On October 1, he asked his sister to collect the printed slips from the accused. On returning from the press, the girl was visibly upset. After a lot of coaxing, she revealed to her mother that the press owner had molested her.

The owner of a printing press in Sudhar has been booked for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl.

The owner of a printing press in Sudhar in Ludhiana has been booked for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl. (HT File)
The owner of a printing press in Sudhar in Ludhiana has been booked for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Jaspal Singh of Sudhar.

The victim's mother, in her complaint, stated that her son had placed a printing order with the accused. On October 1, he asked his sister to collect the printed slips from the accused. On returning from the press, the girl was visibly upset. After a lot of coaxing, she revealed to her mother that the press owner had molested her.

Sub-inspector Jaspreet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 354 (using criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused is yet to be arrested.

