Ludhiana: Private doctors fill-in as specialists’ shortage cripples services

A shortage of specialist doctors at the civil hospital here has disrupted patient care, forcing authorities to depend on empanelled private practitioners and deputation-based arrangements to keep key departments functional. Currently, the civil hospital in Ludhiana is managing with temporary arrangements. (HT PHOTO)

Crucial units such as medicine, dermatology and cardiology are operating without regular full-time specialists.

“There is no regular cardiologist posted here. Even medicine and dermatology lack full-time specialists. These are core departments and should have at least one dedicated doctor each,” said a senior doctor on condition of anonymity.

Senior medical officer Dr Akhil Sareen said the hospital is managing through temporary arrangements. “There is one sanctioned post in medicine, but the doctor is on deputation and visits only on Saturdays. We have engaged two empanelled private doctors who attend OPD for about three hours each,” he said.

A similar system is in place in dermatology, while cardiology services remain without any regular specialist.

Doctors said the burden is heavier given the high footfall, as many patients visiting civil hospital cannot afford private treatment and depend entirely on government services.

The reliance on visiting doctors has led to fragmented care, particularly for patients requiring regular follow-ups. With specialists available only on fixed days or for limited hours, continuity of treatment remains a challenge.

“When patients don’t find the same doctor during follow-up, treatment suffers. This is especially critical for chronic cases,” another senior doctor said.

The crisis is compounded by staff shortages in nursing. Against a requirement of around 130–135 nurses, only about 66 are currently in place, stretching existing resources and affecting both OPD and inpatient care.

While empanelled private doctors are helping bridge the gap, say experts.