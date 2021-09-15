Ludhiana private hospital wrongly diagnosis 26-year-old with HIV

A probe has been marked after a private hospital diagnosed a 26-year-old woman with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), but the civil hospital found her negative for the disease, which compromises a patient’s immune system.

The woman’s father, an auto driver, said his daughter was being treated for mental health issues at a charitable hospital in Sarabha Nagar. On February 22, the hospital carried out a few tests, which found her positive for HIV.

“We were shocked when we saw the report. We were told to visit the civil hospital and follow a course of medicines,” said the woman’s father.

“The diagnosis shattered us. My son, wife and daughter could not sleep for days fearing social stigmatisation. My daughter’s mental health declined further due to the stress caused by the diagnosis,” he said.

When they sought treatment at the civil hospital, the doctors carried out the test again and found that the victim was HIV negative.

When the patient’s father raised the matter with the private hospital, they allegedly told the complainant to return the report. “I refused and decided to pursue the matter and have been visiting the civil surgeon’s office for seven months. Earlier, the matter could not be pursued due to the pandemic, later the employee’s strike sent the matter to the back burner. I was asked to appear on Tuesday and have sought damages for the mental agony caused to my family due to the incorrect report,” said the patient’s father.

Assistant civil surgeon Dr Vivek Kataria said the complaint has been marked to the senior medical officer (SMO) of the civil hospital. “She will constitute a board of doctors who will conduct an inquiry. In case the hospital is found guilty, a case will be recommended to the district administration for taking necessary action,” Kataria said.