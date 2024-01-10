Ludhiana: Probe ordered after SHO misbehaves with woman in police station

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal on Wednesday marked a probe a day after the station house officer at the Daba police station allegedly misbehaved with a woman and forcefully pushed her out from the premises with the help of a woman cop. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Suhail Qassim Mir said that stern action will be taken against Sub-Inspector Kulbir Singh, SHO at Daba police station, if found guilty. (Getty image)

Chahal appointed assistant commissioner of police (ACP, industrial area -B) Sandeep Wadhera to investigate the matter and submit his report.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The woman had come to the police station to take an update on the rape and murder case of a 4-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered by a guest of a neighbour on December 28, 2023 in Daba.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Suhail Qassim Mir said that stern action will be taken against Sub-Inspector Kulbir Singh, SHO at Daba police station, if found guilty. The police have also summoned the woman Neha Sharma, head of child aid welfare society, Jalandhar, to join the investigation.

Meanwhile, the woman met commissioner of police Chahal on Wednesday seeking arrest of the accused of the rape and murder of the 4-year-old girl in Daba area. The woman stated that she met the SHO twice seeking arrest of the accused, but the SHO misbehaved with her both times.

“I went to the police station on January 1 with the kin of the victim and appealed to the police to serve justice to the family, but the SHO misbehaved with me. I went to the police station again on January 8 and kept the camera on to record how the police officers behave when someone approaches them seeking justice,” said Sharma.

“The SHO misbehaved with me and pushed me out of the police station with the help of a woman constable . They cannot push anyone out of the police station as they pushed me. I am ready to face any inquiry,” she added.

The ADCP claimed that it appeared that the woman had deliberately videotaped the incident as part of a plan. The police will investigate the matter thoroughly and take action if the SHO is found at fault.

A video of sub-inspector Kulbir Singh went viral on a social networking site when he allegedly misbehaved with a social worker and threw her out of the police station.