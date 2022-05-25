Ludhiana: Proclaimed offender in 80-yr-old man’s kidnapping case arrested
A man who had been declared proclaimed offender in a five-year-old kidnapping case of an 80-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Maninder Singh of Bazigar Basti, Machhiwara.
An FIR was lodged based the statement of Tajinder Singh of Patiala. He had told police that he was in Ludhiana to attend the cremation of his grandson on August 11, 2017. When he got into his car outside the cremation ground, the accused barged in and drove it towards Chandigarh Road.
But, he lost control of the car and crashed it into a three-wheeler, after which he fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. A pedestrian was also injured in the accident.
ASI Rupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Maninder was arrested a day after the crime, but he got bail. Later, he started missing court hearings and was declared a proclaimed offender on April 21, 2022.
Police said he is already facing trial in several criminal cases.
-
Chandigarh MC marks its Foundation Day
The municipal corporation on Tuesday marked its Foundation Day at the Tagore Theatre, Sector 18. Mayor Sarabjit Kaur was the chief guest at the event, while MC commissioner Anindita Mitra was the guest of honour during the cultural programme organised by the civic body employees. She also paid homage to the first mayor for the House elected in 1996, Kamla Sharma.
-
HC to Punjab govt: Provide 2 more security personnel to ex-MLA Cheema
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to add two more personnel to former Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema's existing security cover. A two-time MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, Cheema had argued that his security cover had been decategorised without issuing a show cause notice. The court has asked the state government to respond by July 22, and directed it to provide two more security men to the former MLA.
-
Ludhiana: Five held for robbing constable’s SUV
A day after the Division Number 6 police booked around 15 miscreants for thrashing Baldev Singh, a constable with the Anti-Narcotic Cell and robbing him of his luxury SUV, five of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday. The arrested accused have been identified as Sarpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Amaninder Singh and Simranjit Singh of Gurpal Nagar and Vishal Kumar of Kabir Nagar. The stolen vehicle was also recovered from them.
-
Air-borne pollen poses occupational health risks to gardeners: PU, PGIMER joint study
Airborne pollen poses an occupational health risks for gardeners, a recent study conducted by Panjab University and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research revealed. The study has been recently published in 'Environmental Science and Pollution Research' journal. Of all, 4.2%, 3.6% and 3.2% of the respondents in the categories respectively reported shortness of breath and breathing problems. Surprisingly, 3.2% of plantsmen (mali) mentioned that their breathing is never completely satisfactory.
-
Ludhiana: Man, wife held for assaulting mother, 2 daughters
The Shimlapuri police on Tuesday arrested a man and his wife for assaulting a woman and her two daughters, including a minor. The accused lives on rent in a house owned by the woman, who is his distant relative. The woman said that he had not paid rent for the past four months and held a grudge against them after he was asked to clear his dues.
