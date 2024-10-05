Ludhiana: Properties worth 2 crore of two drug peddlers seized

The city police seized properties worth ₹2 crore of two drug peddlers on Saturday. Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal stated that a case under sections 22C, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the accused Narinder Bisht alias Shubham at Division number 7 police station on September 24, 2022, after recovery of contraband. In the second case the police seized a house worth ₹ 1.40 crore of Aniket alias Ankit Batra of Balmiki Nagar of Jodhewal in a case lodged against him under sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Daresi police station, Ludhiana, on July 4. (HT Photo)

The drug peddlers whose properties have been seized have been identified as Narinder Bisht alias Shubham of New Moti Nagar and Aniket alias Ankit Batra of Balmiki Nagar of Jodhewal.

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal stated that a case under sections 22C, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the accused Narinder Bisht alias Shubham at Division number 7 police station on September 24, 2022, after recovery of contraband.

The police seized his 100 square yard house worth ₹59.90 lakh.

In the second case the police seized a house worth ₹1.40 crore of Aniket alias Ankit Batra of Balmiki Nagar of Jodhewal in a case lodged against him under sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Daresi police station on July 4. The Special Task Force had arrested Anikat alias Ankit Batra along with his aide for drug peddling and recovered 560 gm heroin from their possession. The STF had also recovered ₹22,000 drug money from their possession.

The commissioner of police stated that during investigation it was found that the accused had invested the drug money to purchase some properties, including a residential property.

According to the official, a report was sent to the respective authorities in Delhi and freezing orders under section 68-F (2) were issued by the competent authority.