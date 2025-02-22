Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Protest against PSPCL official over transfers

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 22, 2025 08:30 AM IST

The demonstration, organised under the banner of Joint Forum, Ekta Manch, and the Association of Junior Engineers, saw workers raising slogans against the alleged victimisation of employees

PSPCL workers staged a protest outside the office of Punardeep Singh Brar, chief engineer, PSPCL’s protection and maintenance wing (grids), on Ferozepur road, accusing him of resorting to corruption in the transfers of assistant linemen. Brar has rubbished the allegations.

PSPCL workers during a protest in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
PSPCL workers during a protest in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The demonstration, organised under the banner of Joint Forum, Ekta Manch, and the Association of Junior Engineers, saw workers raising slogans against the alleged victimisation of employees. Addressing the gathering, union leaders, including Ratan Singh Majari and Harpal Singh, claimed that the official had been deliberately harassing assistant linemen who had recently been promoted.

They alleged that despite being eligible, these employees had not received their posting orders for over a month. Furthermore, many were now being asked to undergo unnecessary medical tests, leading to undue hardship, they said.

Senior representatives from the Powercom and Transco Pensioners’ Union, including state working president Chamkaur Singh, vice president Keval Singh Banwait and state secretary SP Singh, extended their support to the agitation. They assured employees that they would actively participate in their struggle if their demands remain unmet.

They announced a plan for a massive protest on March 4 and warned that they would stage demonstrations carrying black flags against the official concerned during his field visits if corrective actions were not taken.

When contacted, Punardeep Singh Brar said, “I am working strictly within the regulations set by the PSPCL management. I have not asked any employee to undergo medical examination as such provisions do not exist. No medical examination is not required for promotions.”

Commenting on the employee unions’ plan to hold flag march during his field visits, Brar said,” It is their democratic right to protest. I will ensure that their concerns are duly addressed.”

