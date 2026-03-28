Ludhiana: Protest over link road closure at Phullanwal Chowk cripples traffic for hours, people suffer

Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded for hours after residents of Phullanwal village blocked traffic at Phullanwal Chowk on Friday, protesting the closure of a link road connecting the village to the 200-foot road by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA). The blockade at Phullanwal Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The protest erupted after a GLADA team shut the access, citing safety concerns following frequent accidents at the spot.

Villagers gathered at the chowk around 2.30 pm and placed barricades, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The blockade triggered heavy congestion, with commuters forced to take longer alternative routes. Many motorists said they were caught unaware and remained stuck for hours.

Village panchayat member Navjinder Singh said the link had been in use for several years and its sudden closure had caused inconvenience to residents.

“If accidents are a concern, authorities should regulate speed instead of shutting access completely,” he said.

GLADA officials, however, maintained that the decision was taken on directions from senior authorities. Junior engineer Sukhwinder Singh said the move followed repeated accident reports and insisted there was no intention to inconvenience the public.

GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Kumar said the action was taken after complaints from local residents and recent accidents at the site. He added that villagers had been invited for discussions with officials to resolve the issue.