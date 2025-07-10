Ludhiana: Protesters call for pay hike, old pension scheme, no privatisation

Responding to the call for a nationwide strike protesting the four new labour codes brought in by the Union government, several unions of employees staged protests across the city while demanding hike in wages, old pension scheme, better working conditions, no privatisation in government sector, etc on Wednesday. Members of different unions during a march in the city on Wednesday. They called for a focus on ending unemployment and providing unemployment allowance. (HT Photo)

The local labour unions, Karkhana Mazdoor Union, Steel Workers’ Union, Surinder Singh, Inquilabi Mazdoor Kendra, Punjab (MASHA), Textile-Hosiery Kamgar Union, Lok Ekta Sangathan, Moulder and Steel Workers Union, Revolutionary Mazdoor Kendra, held a demonstration at Samrala Chowk. “The condition of workers in various economic sectors and workplaces is very bad,” said Karkhana Mazdoor Union president Lakhwinder Singh.

Slamming the four labour codes, he said, “Workers are being made to work for 12-14 hours and are being paid meagre wages while inflation is constantly rising. Instead of providing facilities like employment guarantee, protection from accidents, etc., they are being deprived of government ration and concessions like NREGA.”

Targeting the state government, he said, “The Punjab government is also supporting and implementing these anti-people actions and is adopting an attitude of repression against the people fighting for their legitimate rights.”

The unions sought said the minimum wage should be increased to ₹26,000, equal pay for women, ration cards for all workers, controlling inflation, repealing policies aimed at liberalisation-privatisation, which they claimed favoured domestic and foreign monopolists and other capitalists, and expansion of government owned industries.

The protesters called for a focus on ending unemployment and providing unemployment allowance, waiver of all government and non-government loans of labourers, poor farmers and other workers, abolishing indirect taxes.

Teachers, mid-day meal workers oppose govt policies

Various wings of the Democratic Mulazim Federation, including Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Democratic Forest Union, Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Union and ASHA Workers’ Union, held rallies. DTF leaders Sukhwinder Singh Leel, Ramanjit Singh Sandhu, Rupinder Pal Singh Gill, Surinderpal Singh, Praveen Kumari and Harjeet Kaur accused the central government of attacking the rights of workers, employees and honorarium-based staff. They criticised the rollback of “pro-labour laws” and the introduction of four controversial labour codes that, they said, favour contractors and corporates.

The leaders further alleged that the central government is deliberately weakening public institutions by pushing for privatisation and shrinking the size of government departments. They also opposed the “Centre’s refusal to reinstate the old pension scheme” and its failure to increase its contribution towards the honorarium of frontline workers like ASHAs, mid-day meal providers and anganwadi workers.

Anganwadi workers slam Poshan Tracker

Members of the Anganwadi Workers’ Union (CITU) raised slogans against the Centre’s new rules for distributing supplementary nutrition under the Poshan Tracker system. Subhash Rani, district president of the union, slammed the government’s move to link distribution of nutrition to digital verification like mobile OTPs and face ID, calling it an act of “mental harassment” against workers and denial of rights to poor children and mothers.

She explained that under the new system, families must verify their identity through e-KYC and mobile OTPs just to receive 300 grams of food supplement for 15 days, twice a month. “If the OTP doesn’t come or the face ID doesn’t match, the child won’t get it. Over 80% of the beneficiaries don’t even own smartphones,” she said.

PSPCL workers oppose privatisation

In response to a nationwide strike call by the National Coordination Committee of Electrical Employees and Engineers, PSPCL employees, supported by pensioners and contractual workers under the Joint Forum and Bijli Ekta Manch, held a protest in Sunder Nagar division was led by Raghvir Singh Ramgarh (TSU) and Gurpreet Singh Mehdoodan (AITUC). They criticised both the Centre and Punjab government for “pushing power sector privatisation,” including the Chandigarh Electricity Department.

Protestors warned of a statewide “pen and tools down” agitation in August if demands remain unmet. Keval Singh Banwait from the pensioners’ union also demanded restoration of the old pension scheme and regularisation of contractual workers.

Postal workers protest seeking social benefits

Postal workers, including Gramin Dak Sevaks and Postmen, staged a protest at the Ludhiana head post office on Ferozepur road under the banners of the All India Gramin Dak Sevaks (AIGDS) and All India Postal Employees Union Postmen and MTS (AIPEUPM). The strike was held in coordination with the Joint Council of Postal Employees.

Kulwinder Singh, divisional secretary, said, “Nearly 90% of postmen across Ludhiana city remained off duty, disrupting postal deliveries.”

Ajaib Singh, divisional secretary, said, “We are protesting the denial of pensions, medical and other social benefits to contractual employees, along with the push for privatisation, branch mergers, and the 2003 Post Office Act.”

Insurance sector employees, under the banners of AIIEA, LIC Pensioners’ Association and GIC Pensioners’ Association, too observed a strike. NS Kala, secretary of the LIC Pensioners’ Association, said, “Pension upgradation in LIC has been pending for too long. We demand immediate implementation of pension revision and enhanced medical benefits for all pensioners.”