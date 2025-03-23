Ludhiana: PSEB Class 12 history exam; students demand grace marks

Both students and teachers have claimed that the question paper of class 12 history exam conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on March 20 was too complicated. They have written an email to the authorities demanding grace marks. Dharmjeet Singh Dhillon, state finance secretary of the lecturer cadre union, Punjab, and district president, pointed out that PSEB had failed to provide the prescribed history textbook, and the department delayed sending Learning Enhancement Programme (LEP) material and the February 2025 model test paper, putting students at a disadvantage. The exam did not follow the board’s pattern, making it even more challenging for students, he added. The students and teachers have written an email to the authorities demanding grace marks in the exam which was conducted on March 20 . (HT Photo)

Dhillon stated that the union has formally emailed their concerns to the PSEB chairman and secretary. The union has appealed the education minister Harjot Singh Bains, PSEB Chairman, and the board authorities to grant 10 grace marks in the exam.The union has also demanded changes in the exam pattern for the upcoming academic sessions, urging the board to revert to the old pattern.