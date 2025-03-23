Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: PSEB Class 12 history exam; students demand grace marks

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 23, 2025 06:42 AM IST

Dharmjeet Singh Dhillon, state finance secretary of the lecturer cadre union, Punjab, and district president, pointed out that PSEB had failed to provide the prescribed history textbook, and the department delayed sending Learning Enhancement Programme (LEP) material

Both students and teachers have claimed that the question paper of class 12 history exam conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on March 20 was too complicated. They have written an email to the authorities demanding grace marks. Dharmjeet Singh Dhillon, state finance secretary of the lecturer cadre union, Punjab, and district president, pointed out that PSEB had failed to provide the prescribed history textbook, and the department delayed sending Learning Enhancement Programme (LEP) material and the February 2025 model test paper, putting students at a disadvantage. The exam did not follow the board’s pattern, making it even more challenging for students, he added.

share
The students and teachers have written an email to the authorities demanding grace marks in the exam which was conducted on March 20 . (HT Photo)
The students and teachers have written an email to the authorities demanding grace marks in the exam which was conducted on March 20 . (HT Photo)

Dhillon stated that the union has formally emailed their concerns to the PSEB chairman and secretary. The union has appealed the education minister Harjot Singh Bains, PSEB Chairman, and the board authorities to grant 10 grace marks in the exam.The union has also demanded changes in the exam pattern for the upcoming academic sessions, urging the board to revert to the old pattern.

copy
Share Via
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On