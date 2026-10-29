Ludhiana: PSHRC notice to MC commissioner on missing records

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has issued a notice to the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner over the disappearance of official records from an old record room near Lakkar Bridge, following a complaint by social activist Arvind Sharma. The MC record room near Clock Tower from where documents went missing four months ago. (HT photo)

According to the complaint, the incident took place between June 12 and 15 this year. On June 15, record keeper Kamaljeet reportedly found that the lock of the office had been replaced and important files and documents were missing. The CCTV camera installed inside the record room was also reportedly missing.

The room allegedly contained important financial documents, including bills, vouchers and files relating to various municipal branches. The complainant mentioned that MC joint commissioner Tapan Banot lodged a police complaint based on the record keeper’s statement. An FIR was registered against unidentified persons, and an investigation is underway. The civic body has also initiated an internal assessment to identify the missing records, while footage from CCTV cameras in the surrounding Lakkar Bridge area is reportedly being examined.

Sharma subsequently approached the commission, raising concerns over the security of government records and the possibility of attempts to conceal important financial documents. The commission took cognisance of the complaint and issued a notice to the MC commissioner through email. The matter was taken up by commission chairperson justice Sant Prakash and member Justice Gurbir Singh Singh.

When contacted, MC commissioner Ankur Mahindroo said, “We will get it inquired.”

The next hearing is scheduled for November 18. The complainant has sought a thorough investigation, accountability for the missing records and appropriate action against those found responsible.