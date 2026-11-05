Dehradun, Dehradun Police has registered an FIR against NHAI and PWD after four persons died in a recent accident on the Asharodi-Mohabbewala stretch in the city, with officials saying that in the past six months, over 10 accidents have occurred there. Dehradun Police lodges FIR against NHAI, PWD over 'unsafe construction' on road stretch

The police complaint states that on the newly constructed National Highway , the executing agencies NHAI and PWD have failed "to ensure safe traffic flow" and the "unsafe construction work" poses a "continuous threat" to the lives of the people.

The complaint mentions that in Mohabbewala, a sudden sharp curve combined with a steep slope creates confusion for drivers, resulting in a high frequency of road accidents that have caused multiple fatalities and injuries.

"There is a lack of essential safety infrastructure, including signboards, traffic signs, reflectors, warning signals, and adequate nighttime lighting. The road is not clearly marked. Furthermore, the presence of potholes along the roadside is consistently leading to accidents," states the FIR, a copy of which is with PTI.

Police officials said that there is widespread public resentment due to the negligence of the agencies.

"Although the agencies have been contacted and formally requested on several occasions to implement measures to prevent such accidents, they have failed to take any concrete action to ensure safe traffic flow or mitigate the risks.

"The unsafe construction work poses a continuous threat to the lives of the public," said Ankit Kandari, Circle Officer, Sadar police station.

Officials added that the actions of the executing agency constitute a violation of Section 125 and of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a case has been filed under relevant sections of BNS.

On Wednesday, four people died after a car collided with a container truck at Mohabbewala Chowk in the afternoon. Police said the car came under the truck, trapping five people, including a six-year-old boy and two women. The boy was safely rescued by police but the rest died in the accident.

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