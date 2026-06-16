Ludhiana: PSPCL restricts staff leave till Sept 15 as paddy season peaks

komal.kumari@hindustantimes.com Farmers sowing paddy on a field in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

With paddy transplantation gathering pace and power demand rising across the district, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has restricted leave for technical staff till September 15, directing field employees to remain available round the clock to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to farmers.

The move comes as Ludhiana’s power infrastructure faces mounting pressure from increasing agricultural load and recent thunderstorms that damaged transformers, poles and distribution lines across several areas, stretching repair teams and field staff.

According to instructions issued by the chief engineer, central zone, technical employees and officers will be granted leave only in exceptional circumstances such as serious illness, medical emergencies or other unavoidable situations. Employees have also been barred from leaving their headquarters without prior approval and have been directed to keep their mobile phones switched on at all times.

Leave approvals have also been centralised. While many applications were earlier cleared at the XEN level, permissions will now require scrutiny at higher levels, with senior officers monitoring staff availability throughout the paddy season.

The restrictions have been enforced as the district’s rural belt enters the peak transplantation period.

Farmers are currently being supplied eight hours of daily power for irrigation through a rotational feeder system, with agricultural feeders divided into different groups to manage load and ensure equitable supply.

Officials said any delay in attending to faults during this period could disrupt irrigation schedules and affect thousands of farmers. Under the new directions, major faults involving 66-kV and 220-kV lines, transformers and transmission infrastructure must be reported immediately to senior officers and control rooms.

Chief engineer, central zone, Jagdev Singh Hans, said ensuring uninterrupted power supply during paddy transplantation remained the department’s foremost responsibility.

“Paddy season is the most crucial period for the power sector. We cannot afford delays in attending to breakdowns or faults. Field staff have been directed to remain available so that any disruption can be rectified immediately. Leave will be permitted only in genuine emergencies,” Hans said.

Officials said preventive maintenance of agricultural feeders, transformers and distribution networks had been completed before the start of the season. However, with demand expected to rise further in the coming weeks, PSPCL has placed its field machinery on alert mode till September 15.