Ludhiana: PSPCL sets up control room to combat crop fires amid harvest, issues safety guidelines

With the wheat harvest in full swing and temperatures soaring, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has taken proactive measures to prevent crop fires caused by electrical faults. The power utility has established a dedicated control room to tackle fire incidents triggered by loose or low-hanging wires, faulty switches, and other electrical hazards. The control room operates from Patiala, connecting all divisional and sub-divisional offices, says Gurvir Singh, SDO of Ludhiana suburban circle. (HT File Photo)

To minimise the risk of fires, the PSPCL has issued a set of safety guidelines for farmers.

The corporation has advised against storing harvested wheat under power lines or near transformers. A safety zone of at least 25 square meters around transformers should be maintained, and farmers should keep the surrounding area damp within a 10m radius to prevent ignition from stray sparks.

The PSPCL has also warned against touching or attempting to fix electrical lines using bamboo sticks or poles, as these materials can conduct electricity and result in fatal electrocution. Additionally, the power utility has recommended that harvesters and combines be operated only during daylight hours and should avoid contact with power lines or poles.

Authorities have urged farmers to remain vigilant and report any mischievous elements attempting to deliberately set fire to fields. The PSPCL has assured that its teams are on high alert to address potential fire threats during the harvest season.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of our farmers and their crops. Immediate reporting of electrical faults can prevent massive losses due to fires,” said a PSPCL official.

Confirming the development, Gurvir Singh, sub-divisional officer, Ludhiana suburban circle, said that the control room is a centralised system for Punjab, operated from Patiala. All divisional and sub-divisional offices of the PSPCL will be linked to it.

“When a consumer logs a complaint through the helpline, it is immediately forwarded to the concerned officials for quick resolution. Apart from this, we conduct regular farm inspections to identify and fix loose or hanging wires before they become hazards. The dedicated control room allows us to combat such dangers more efficiently,” Singh added.

Where to report

Officials stated that farmers and residents can now report any electrical issues directly to the control room through helpline numbers (96461-06835 / 96461-06836 / 1912). For quicker response and resolution, they can also send pictures of sparking or hazardous electrical lines along with their location via WhatsApp to 96461-06836.